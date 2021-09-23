YouTube is working on a video downloads feature for desktop browser

So far users have taken much advantage of the download video option on the YouTube mobile app, however, the platform is now testing an official way to download videos on your desktop web browser. In order to check out this feature presently, users will have to go through YouTube’s experimental features page which currently lists tests available for Premium subscribers. Once opted in, all you would need is a proper browser that is updated.

When you play a video you will see a new download button near the video. Once you click on the button, YouTube will download the video which can then be viewed from the ‘Downloads’ section. The section would be accessible from the hamburger-like icon present on the left side of the screen. However, it is to be noted that you can only view these downloaded videos through your browser.

Moreover, do be aware that this feature is currently ‘experimental’ hence there might be a few bugs along the way. If you want to check out the feature early on, you can head to the experimental features page by clicking here.