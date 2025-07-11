Youtube Replaces Trending Page With Category Based Charts

YouTube is phasing out its traditional Trending page and Trending Now list, replacing them with a more personalized and category-driven experience through YouTube Charts.

Since the launch of the Trending tab in 2015, YouTube has used a single, unified list to showcase what’s going viral. But times have changed. Viewers now discover popular content across a variety of entry points, from algorithmic recommendations and search results to comments and subscription feeds.

Recognizing this shift, YouTube will now focus on category-specific charts, such as:

Trending Music Videos

Weekly Top Podcast Shows

Trending Movie Trailers

More content categories are expected to be added over time.

Why the Change?

YouTube says the update aligns better with how trends actually emerge on the platform today. Instead of a few viral hits, the platform now sees dozens of micro-trends driven by passionate fandoms across niche genres. Viewers no longer rely solely on the Trending tab to find hot content; in fact, YouTube reports a consistent decline in visits to the Trending page over the past five years.

“Along with highlighting popular content in charts, we’ll keep showing viewers the videos that we think they’ll love through personalized recommendations,” the company shared in a blog post.

This approach, YouTube notes, reflects how most users already discover new videos.

For those who prefer non-personalized browsing, content is still accessible through the Explore menu, creator channels, and subscription feeds.

While removing the Trending tab, YouTube is doubling down on helping creators spot what’s gaining traction.

The “Inspiration Tab” in YouTube Studio will continue offering tailored ideas to guide creators toward relevant content trends.

The platform is also testing new features to elevate emerging creators, including a tool called “Hype”, which lets viewers promote videos they enjoy.

Additionally, YouTube will continue spotlighting “Creators on the Rise” on its official @YouTube social media accounts and channel.

When Will This Happen?

These changes are expected to roll out in the next couple of weeks, as YouTube shifts from broad trending lists to a more dynamic and personalized content discovery system.

With this move, YouTube is embracing the platform’s evolution from a home for viral amateur videos to a hub of professional, long-form, and short-form content, one where diverse communities and smarter algorithms now shape trends.