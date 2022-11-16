Zong to Cooperate With Pakistan’s IT Ministry For 5G Launch in Pakistan

CEO Zong, Wang Hua assured IT minister Syed Amin-ul-Haque that his company is ready to fully cooperate with the Pakistan IT Ministry for the successful launch of 5G technology in the country

The Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunications ‘Syed Aminul Haque’ just had a meeting with Zong CEO Wang Hua. Launch of the 5G technology was discussed at length and the Zong CEO assured the IT minister that his company is ready to cooperate with the IT ministry for the 5G launch.

IT and Telecom Minister Haque just recently made a speech about the launch of 5G technology in Pakistan. Haque in his speech assured people that Pakistan will have 5G technology by July 2023. It now looks like the minister is actively working towards his promise as the minister makes preparations for the launch.

In his meeting with the Zong CEO, Haque discussed topics such as the spectrum, 5G technology and connectivity. The problems faced by users in the telecom sector was also a part of the discussion.

Apart from the IT Minister Syed Amin-ul-Haque, the additional Secretary (Incharge) Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Mohsin Mushtaq was also present at the meeting.

IT Minister Haque told the CEO that the supply of a proper broadband service in each part of the country is a top priority for the ministry. This is something that Haque also said in his speech on Tuesday at the UBIT Career Fest. He also told the CEO that the IT ministry is taking every step possible to resolve the cellular network issues faced by people in both urban and rural Pakistan.

The Zong CEO Hua in his part of the conversation told the IT Minister that his company is ready to fully cooperate with the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication for the successful launch of 5G technology in the country. Wang Hua also said that Zong is soon releasing a microfinance-type application for e-commerce in the country.

Read more:

Sindh Police Is Creating An App To Trace Snatched Mobile