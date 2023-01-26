10 Web Development Trends In 2023

Web development refers to website development. It is related to creating, building and maintaining websites and web applications that run online on a browser.

Here we are bringing a list of web development trends that will surly bing interest in web developers.

Meta Framework

Meta frameworks are top these days. We can see the trend with applications shifting from client-side to server-side rendering.

The most popular meta framework called Next.Js comes on top of React JS. It comes with all the batteries.

Both frameworks are very close to each with all the necessary library items. Both frameworks take the attention of web developers.

Applications and Rendering Patterns

CSR, SSR, and SSG started the trend of performance optimization a few years ago. SSG allows statically rebuilding a website on a per page basis rather than building yeh the whole website.

On the other hand, SSR optimizes the single thread bottleneck of server-side rendering. At the same time, common SSR allows developers to divide the application into chunks which can be sent progressively in parallel from server to client.

Over the last few years, rendering patterns have become quite parallels with SSG and SSR in SPAs/MPAs.

Serverless At The Age

It is also known as serverless, serverless compute, or cloud functions. Serverless still means having a running server, though the developer does not have to manage the server and its associated tasks.

Moreover, serverless functions unlocked another advantage, instead of deploying your application server to one data center, there can be multiple worldwide.

Serverless functions run more accurately as it means the shortest client-server round trip and thus an improved user experience.

Database Renaissance

The database also enjoys a renaissance with the introduction of a serverless. Developers quickly encountered the issue of opening up too many database connections when using a serverless function, as there are many serverless functions with 1:1 links to the database rather than a single server that maintains one connection.

Planet Scale, Neon, and Xata are well-known competitors in the serverless database market. These products offer a variety of features like database branching, schema diffing, and robust searching.

Whereas edge catching and distributed read-only databases are available for the serverless around the globe. This will help to bring your data closer to your users for low latency.

JavaScript Runtimes

Though, many cloud providers run their JavaScript runtime, which is optimized for their infrastructure. With Deno Deploy, they’re just-in-time on edge rendering SSR framework called Denofresh.

Moreover, Deno’s business model is also evolving into a cloud provider. In the recent competition for the fastest Javascript Runtime, cloud provider independent solutions like Bun became another viral hit.

Moreover, sharp mind people would notice significant runtime-related fragmentation in the JavaScript landscape.

Monorepos

Previously, monorepos were mainly used for large-scale applications where one project contains smaller projects in one version-controlled repository. These smaller projects can be anything from individual applications to reusable packages.

However, currently, monorepos are not only exclusive to large-scale applications. But also, smaller companies and open-source projects can get benefit from them.

Turborepo brought up the monorepo hype in Javascript. It allows the team to create and build pipelines for all their applications and packages within a monorepo.

Moreover, competitors of Turborepo are Nx, Rush, and Lerna.

Utility-First CSS

Tailwind CSS is the utility-first CSS model, and developers either love it or hate it. While some developers despite it because it makes their UI code appear verbose.

Developers only need to configure it once for their project to use the pre-defined CSS in HTML.

The recent emergence of server-side rendering(SSR) may end this love/hate divide regarding utility-first CSS.

CSS in JS tools like Styled components and emotion have dominated for a while. However, CSS in JS has drawbacks if performance in SSR is one of the prime goals.

End-To-End Type Safety With TypeScript

Hence, it is impossible to stop the transition from JavaScript to Typescript. E2E-type safety for full-stack applications is undoubtedly a significant trend in this massive web development migration.

Moreover, the communication layer API, which is necessary to connect types of entities from server to client application, makes or breaks the implementation of this concept.

Build Tools

Regarding Sto single-page applications, Vite is the new person on the block because it can be used to create a starter project with all the popular frameworks, including React.Js.

It showed itself as the next generation of front-end tolling and was implemented by Evan.

AI-Driven Development

In 2022, AI-driven development became commonplace. Developers now pair up with an AI programmer in their preferred IDE Copilot.

Moreover, a more all-encompassing language model, ChatGPT by Open AI, also handles programming tasks. ChatGPT is capable of performing coding tasks.

In addition, many developers have already used ChatGPT instead of StackOverflow. When it is used in place of a search engine, ChatGPT frequently provides helpful intelligent answers.

Currently, ChatGPT is viewed as a viable alternative to the latter because the latter has to deal with a lot of SEO spam.

