10 Websites So Useful, Knowing Them Feels Illegal

Struggling to remove a photo background on Photoshop or trying to apply complex excel formulas? Well, we know these visibly simple tasks can take up hours of your daily work time thus taking away both energy and motivation.

You need to understand that we live in an efficiency craving world, thus it’s important to be efficient if you want to be ahead of the competition. A lot of the digital problems we come across have a negative effect on our efficiency, but using the right tools these problems can easily be avoided.

Web applications are advancing at a fast pace, nowadays there are countless websites that are built to tackle everyday problems. Here we have prepared a list of 10 websites that will take your digital experience to the next level.

Remove.bg

We have all struggled while trying to remove backgrounds from images but do you know that there is a website that can do it for you? Yes, remove.bg is a website that can remove the background of any image within a few seconds, all you gotta do is a simple drag and drop.

12ft Ladder

Ever clicked on a news article, all excited to read it but a subscription notification pops up telling you to pay if you want to go ahead? We know that it gets annoying but there is a solution to the problem. 12ft ladder is a website which helps you unlock any subscription locked article, all you have to do is copy and paste the URL of the article you want to read.

PDF Drive

Not reading because you can’t afford to buy books is an excuse these days. The internet is full of PDF libraries that contain digital versions of some of the world’s best books. One such example is PDF drive, which is the world’s largest PDF collection.

Every time you want to read a book, just head over to the PDF drive, type in the name and download a PDF copy.

Temporary Mail

Who likes waking up at 3 in the night to the sound of a promotional email? This is exactly what temporary mail helps you avoid. Temporary mail gives you a temporary email and inbox to help you sign up for websites and avoid all the spam and promotional emails.

Quill Bot

Lets agree, not all of us have perfect writing skills, but what to do when you really want to paraphrase the perfect essay or write a product description that sells? Well, just head over to Quill Bot, an AI paraphrasing tool that takes in a mediocre piece of writing and converts it into an easy to read and amazing form.

MixKit

If you are a video editor, then we are pretty sure you have spent thousands of hours trying to find royalty free stock videos and music all over the internet. Stop giving yourself a hard time and head over to MixKit, a website that offers Stock Video Clips, Stock Music, Sound Effects and Video Templates all for free.

Excel Formula Bot

Sitting in front of an excel sheet for hours at times can be frustrating, things can get even worse when you don’t have the right formulas to perform calculations. But don’t you worry because Excel Formula Bot has got your back, all you got to do is give it a text instruction and it will immediately give out an excel formula.

Scribe

Are you the tech savvy friend that often finds it difficult to explain a computer process to others? Well, scribe has got your back. All you have to do is record your screen going through any process. Using the recording, Scribe will create a how to guide, with screenshots and instructions.

We Transfer

Sharing large files from one device to another can be stressful, but not when you use We Transfer. This is because We Transfer allows you to upload files up to 2 gb on to a cloud, the link of the cloud is shareable thus anyone with the link and access can download the file, making transfers much easier.

Namelix

If you own a business, we are pretty sure you spent a considerable amount of time trying to decide a name for it. But you don’t need to do that for your next business venture since Namelix can create a simple, quirky and brandable name for you by using AI.

Read more: https://www.techjuice.pk/uber-eats-starts-delivery-of-cannabis-in-toronto/