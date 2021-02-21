100 high tech vehicles to replace security check posts in Islamabad

The government is all set to purchase 100 digitally equipped vehicles to boost security in Islamabad, as they will be replacing security check posts in the capital.

According to the relevant details, the decision to purchase these advanced vehicles was taken during a federal cabinet meeting, in which the Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed informed that 30 out of 33 security check posts have been removed from federal capital so far, and that the “remaining three checkposts will be removed after the arrival of 100 digitally equipped vehicles”.

Aside from the matter of cars replacing check posts, the meeting also approved the deployment of Rangers in and outside all the polling stations to ensure security and transparency during by-polls in the NA-221 Tharparkar constituency.

The federal cabinet meeting was held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing it. The meeting discussed the overall political and economic situation in the country, and also touched upon the prevalence of COVID-19.

The premier was also briefed about the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to frontline healthcare personnel.

The approval regarding the disparity reduction allowance to the federal government employee was also given besides granting permission to construct the office of Federal Services Tribunal in Karachi. The cabinet deferred the appointment of the managing director (MD) of National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC).

The federal cabinet meeting approved the restructuring of the Pakistan Institute of Management (PIM) board of governors.