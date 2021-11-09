10Pearls conducts AI Summit 2021, Pakistan’s leading Artificial Intelligence event of the year

10Pearls, a leading end-to-end digital services company, hosted AI Summit 2021 on November 3, 2021. The AI Summit, Pakistan’s pioneering Conference on Artificial Intelligence, celebrates innovations in AI, and powers conversations with leading international and local AI professionals.

This time the event was virtual, and attracted speakers and participants from across Pakistan, and worldwide. The event featured 30-plus eminent speakers, entrepreneurs, and subject matter experts, who conducted engaging tech talks, hands-on workshops, and product demos. More than 1500 participants registered and took part in the Summit. These registrations came from small and big cities in Pakistan to countries in the Middle East, North America, and Europe.

The Summit kicked off with keynotes by Zeeshan Aftab, Co-Founder & MD, 10Pearls; and Peter Hesse, EVP & CSO, 10Pearls. Peter, emphasizing the potential of AI, said,

“The next gen of AI solutions has the potential to completely overcome bias that can exist in AI; future AI tech will go beyond traditional machine learning, and create and test its own hypotheses. It will be truly intelligent enough to look at systems and data holistically, and without any inherent bias.”

The Conference track of AI Summit 2021 featured leading professionals in AI. Tech talks were conducted by Sohail Munir, Advisor and Director, Digital Dubai; Imran Moinuddin, Founder, and CEO, NexDegree; Farrukh Khan, Founder, Inference Analytics; Hamza Farooq, Lead Data Scientist, Google; Mo Haghighi, Hybrid Cloud Build Leader EMEA, IBM; and Samia Khalid, Senior Software Engineer, Microsoft. They spoke on pressing AI-related issues, such as the impact of AI on digital government transformation, AI Ethics and Responsible AI, and the scope of AI and Edge devices.

Ali Rehan, Engineering Manager, AI/Vision Products, KeepTruckin, stressed how AI can play a crucial role in ensuring driver safety, “AI can be leveraged to extract complex insights and contextual data about driver behavior, build training models, and derive detailed insights on the model performance. Computer Vision and AI, deployed on a large and meaningful scale such as for driver safety, literally saves lives on the roads!

In addition to tech talks, a thought-provoking panel discussion on AI as a layer of knowledge and transparency was also conducted. The panelists, Zari Zehra, Co-Founder, Spekit; Smriti Mishra, Head of AI, EarthBanc; and Maham Shafiq, Head of Technical Delivery, DataPillar, and Moderator Mesum Raza Hemani, Founder, Karachi AI, discussed how and why to design transparent AI systems, based on various contextual, technical, informational and stakeholder sensitive considerations.

The Conference track also gave limelight to 11 promising AI startups from Pakistan. Each startup’s founder/representative talked about their company’s inspirational journey and gave a brief demo of their product/service.

The Summit also hosted various hands-on, interactive workshops on topics such as Introduction to Deep Learning and its Applications for Assisted Driving, AI-based Recruiting Engines, Kaggle Progression System, Trusted AI, and Data Engineering in Cloud. The workshops were conducted by leading experts from KeepTruckin, Kaggle, 10Pearls, Karachi.AI, and IBM.

Zeeshan Aftab, MD & Co-Founder, 10Pearls, said,

“Our purpose of launching AI Summit was to provide a platform for aspiring and successful AI professionals in Pakistan to discuss ideas, and leverage a network of like-minded peers and mentors. With AI Summit 2021, we have taken it to the next level and helped power conversations with global leaders in AI. The journey of putting Pakistan on the global AI map is extremely rewarding and deeply resonates with our mission to lead in innovation.”

AI Summit 2021 event partners include IBM, Kaggle Days, Karachi.AI, PWiC, Ai Lounge, AI does AI, 10Pearls Labs, and the event was sponsored by KeepTruckin.

All speaker sessions (keynotes, tech talks, and panels) will soon be available on the 10PearlsUniversity.org portal. To access the portal, sign up now!