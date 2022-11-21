184 Gilgit Baltistan Schools Are Being Provided Solar Systems

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani has announced that around 184 schools and colleges are being solarized in Gilgit Baltistan. Wani said that he aims to modernize the educational system of Gilgit Baltistan and, as part of the efforts to materialize the vision of bringing about a technological revolution in the region said

On Sunday, the Chief Secretary said that as the GB had made a great stride toward the digitization of educational institutions, the provision of an uninterrupted power supply was inevitable to achieve the objective:

“While we have made a great stride towards digitization of our educational institutions, it will be futile if there is no electricity to power the digital skeleton in these schools. We do realize it and for the very purpose, we are solarizing 184 educational hubs around the region,”

The Chief Secretary Tweeted on the government’s official page that some of the advancements have already been installed in some of the schools and all of them will be covered soon. Wani said that the solarized schools would not only be provided with solar backup but also have an additional battery backup to cope with even the worst power outages.

The Chief Secretary has been working day in and day out to modernize the education and other sectors of the region and has achieved great success in Sakurdu and have eyes on other tourist spots of the province. The Chief Secretary said;

“Every generation needs a new revolution and here in Gilgit Baltistan, we believe in the technology revolution. In this regard, an IT Park in Skardu after Gilgit has been established by the Government of Gilgit Baltistan with the help of the Special Communication Organisation,”

He said that the landscape of GB would be altered to bring it at par with the smart cities of the developed world and its economic base would be expanded through technological advancement. Moreover, he said that the facilities like uninterrupted power supply and high-speed broadband were being provided to various start-ups located in its vicinity which would encourage the youth to seek new avenues of employment and broaden the region’s workforce base.

The chief secretary, who is also the Chairperson of Karakoram Cooperative Bank Limited, has come up with the ‘Taleem Finance’ scheme. This scheme works as a talent hunter, to highlight the more talented students of the province and provide them with better opportunities.

Under the scheme, the students from Gilgit Baltistan securing admission to the top 15 universities of Pakistan would be provided with a 100 percent loan covering all the fees and stipends associated with their higher education program. The loan would be recovered after five years of the completion of their studies, Wani explained. He said the GB had already extended the loan facility to a young girl who secured admission at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) enabling her to fulfill the dream of growth and development.

