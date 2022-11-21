Updated PTA Taxes For iPhone X,XR,XS and XS Max

iPhone is the most demanding smartphone.iPhone has its own class and high-tech features. No matter, how costly it is and no doubt, it has become difficult to use iPhone in Pakistan. The National Telecom Authority (PTA) has imposed various taxes in using smartphones. This is happening due to the declining rupee and limited State Bank reserves. Presently, the government of Pakistan is planning to restrict imports in order to stabilize the economy.

However, this is the right way for retailers who import smartphones in bulk. Whereas, it does not seem good for an average user who import phones for their personal use.

Here we are bringing the updated PTA taxes list for the iPhone X series

New Updated PTA Tax list For iPhone X, XR, XS and XS Max

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone X 93,271 115,248 iPhone XR 75,487 95,686 iPhone XS 99,375 121,963 iPhone XS Max 101,738 124,562

As we can easily see, importing a iPhone is not a piece of cake , one has to pay about 70,000 to 120,000/-Pkr in taxes. Moreover, it is important to mention it here that iPhone is an old phone but its prices have changed due to the rates imposed by PTA.

Alas, it is requested to PTA to remove the import taxes from iPhones that an individual buys for personel use.

