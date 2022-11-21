Mobile, News

Updated PTA Taxes For iPhone X,XR,XS and XS Max

iPhone is the most demanding smartphone.iPhone has its own class and high-tech features. No matter, how costly it is and no doubt, it has become difficult to use iPhone in Pakistan. The National Telecom Authority (PTA) has imposed various taxes in using smartphones. This is happening due to the declining rupee and limited State Bank reserves. Presently, the government of Pakistan is planning to restrict imports in order to stabilize the economy.

However, this is the right way for retailers who import smartphones in bulk. Whereas, it does not seem good for an average user who import phones for their personal use.

PTA tax on iPhone X, XR

Here we are bringing the updated PTA taxes list for the iPhone X series

New Updated PTA Tax list For iPhone X, XR, XS and XS Max

DevicesPTA Tax on Passport (PKR)PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
iPhone X93,271115,248
iPhone XR75,48795,686
iPhone XS99,375121,963
iPhone XS Max101,738124,562

 

As we can easily see, importing a iPhone is not a piece of cake , one has to pay about 70,000 to 120,000/-Pkr in taxes. Moreover, it is important to mention it here that iPhone is an old phone but its prices have changed due to the rates imposed by PTA.

Alas, it is requested to PTA to remove the import taxes from iPhones that an individual buys for personel use.

