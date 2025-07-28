By Areeba Ahmed ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
3g 4g Users In Pakistan Surge To 146 048 Million In June 2025 Pta Data Reveals

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) recently released data showing an increase in 3G/4G users and penetration in the country.

According to the data, the number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased from 144.66 million by the end of May 2025 to 146.048 million by the end of June.

 Additionally, the monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration has increased from 58.62 percent by the end of May to 59.1 percent by the end of June.

Total Tele-Density

The number of connections for every hundred individuals in the country decreased from 81.1 percent by the end of May to 81.05 percent by the end of June.

Whereas, the number of cellular subscribers increased from 197.70 million by the end of May to 197.80 million by the end of June.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users remained zero by the end of June. Jazz 4G users increased from 53.98 million by the end of May to 54.55 million by the end of June.

 Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 1.72 million by end of May to 1.71 million by end of June, while the number of 4G users increased from 40.32 million by end of May to 40.68 million by end of June.

Telenor 3 G subscribers decreased by 1.07 million by end of May to 1.06 million by end of June, while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 26.53 million by end of May to 26.61 million by end of June.

Ufone 3G users stood at 1.824 million by end of June, compared to 1.825 million by end of June. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 17.46 million by the end of May to 17.79 million by the end of June.

Areeba Ahmed

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

