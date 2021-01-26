8 million children benefited from Govt’s Teleschool initiative according to survey

The Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood, has stated during a meeting of the senate that around 8 million children benefited from the Teleschool initiative launched by the government to provide education to the children during the pandemic according to a survey.

He also added that the government took multiple decision to allow the children at home to continue their education during the pandemic. The timely decisions by the government led to the success of the Teleschool programme. He also said that the government was working on a new way of teaching that used all of the available technologies to provide the best education that it can.

He also informed the Senate that the government is focusing on the training of the faculty, adult learning, and the education of out of school children. The senate also passed a resolution demanding that the government form clear-cut comprehensive distance learning strategies with the support of the provinces while incorporating the use of modern technologies to ensure the proper education of the children so that their future is not affected by the pandemic.

Teleschool is an initiative launched by the government of Pakistan for students of Grade 1-12. In collaboration with PTV, the programme runs on the national channel teaching them about the academic content during each session. The initiative can also be helpful for the millions of children that are out of school since before the pandemic even started.

Source: Radio Pakistan

Image Source: GEO