A Game-Changing Feature By WhatsApp:Bye Bye To Zoom And Google Meet

As we know, WhatsApp is one of the largest instant messaging apps. WhatsApp is constantly working to enhance its features not oy for iOS, but also it’s Android users. WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that enables users to share their computer or phone screen during a video call.

WhatsApp is a free-cost platform messaging service. Android and iOS users can exchange text, images, GIFs, audio, and video. Nearly more than 2 billion people in over 180 countries use WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is all set to launch a handful of new features this year. The company is constantly introducing and testing new features on its beta version.

The WhatsApp new feature of 2023 includes a screen lock, view once text, companion mode, a new interface for Android, and much more.

The new feature is introduced explicitly after keeping professionals and other business officials in mind. The quality helps collaborate, demonstrate, and solve problems remotely.

However, with the new enhanced feature, users can enjoy virtual WhatsApp meetings directly and discuss and schedule their appointments, making the conversation highly convenient.

In addition, during a video call, users can click on a new icon at the bottom of the screen to share the screen with other users. The shared screen will include an entire display, including notifications, and it also has the option to record and later share with others on the call.

However, it is advisable to enable the “Do Not Disturb” mode or a similar focus mode to avoid interruptions. On the other hand, users will have complete control and can stop sharing their screens whenever they feel like exiting. To operate this feature, users need to install the latest beta version, 23.12.0.74

Moreover, to ensure the security and privacy of conversations, the Meta-owned, highly-used app has launched a new feature by which the screen recording will be shared only when the user sharing the screen allows access.

Though the feature is still in progress and available for beta users, it is expected that the highly advanced feature will be available to all WhatsApp users very soon, hopefully in the coming weeks. WhatsApp has also introduced a new feature that enables us to access the same account on two more mobile phones through companion mode. However, it also allows the flexibility of sharing the status with some contacts you mainly select.

In addition, recently, it has also introduced the maximum privacy of users’ chat. WhatsApp has rolled out a chat lock feature for Android and iOS that offers you to add a fingerprint lock or Face ID.

This all depicts that WhatsApp is trying to enhance its features and enable all the new features to benefit the users.

Read more:

Why Facebook acquired WhatsApp?

Scammer Turns Philosopher in Viral WhatsApp Conversation; Starts Giving Life Lessons