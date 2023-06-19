Chinese Company Threatens to Fire Employees For Having Extramarital Affairs

“We hope all staff can have correct love values and try to become good employees with four ‘Nos’ – no illicit relationship, no mistress, no extramarital affair and no divorce,” said the company in its statement

A Chinese company based out of Zhejiang has just announced an “extramarital affairs prohibition” policy that applies to all its married employees and prohibits them from cheating on their partners or face termination.

Now a part of the written company rules, the extramarital affairs rule came as a shocker for many people around the world, however, the company claims that the rule will help create a corporate culture which fosters loyalty and love between family and inturn help the employees perform much better at work.

“To strengthen the company’s inner management, to advocate a corporate culture of being loyal to family and love between a husband and wife, to better protect the family and to focus on work, all employees who are married are barred from vicious behaviors like having an extramarital affair or keeping a mistress,” said the company in its document.

“Anyone found violating this stipulation will be fired. We hope all staff can have correct love values and try to become good employees with four ‘Nos’ – no illicit relationship, no mistress, no extramarital affair and no divorce,” added the company.

The extramarital affairs law soon became a topic of discussion all over social media platforms, with most users asking or figuring out the back story that forced the company to announce such an extreme measure.

While most users called the law to be an extreme one, some stood in its support and said that the company was right to introduce the extramarital affairs law. What is your opinion on the matter, let us know in the comments down below!

Another similar case and termination over extramarital affairs was reported in a Chinese state-owned oil company, where a senior executive was fired after being filmed holding hands with a woman who was not his wife.

