Investment, News, Online Earning, Startups

A Pakistani fintech startup called Safepay raises 7 figure seed funding from global company

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 1 min read>

Safepay, a startup located in Karachi, raised upto nearly a 7 figure seed funding in USD from a global financial technology company called Stripe.

The startup was founded in 2019 by Ziyad Parekh and Raza Naqvi which became the first fintech company to have graduated from the Y Combinator in the 2020 batch. Through the Y Combinator program, the startup had initially raised a standard of 150,000$.

Safepay is basically a payment gateway for online businesses and other startups which enables them to receive card payments from their customers. This is done through easy-to-use solutions where companies can integrate a payment method to either their websites or mobile application.

This service was initially launched in Beta version back in 2019 and has now been scaled up to over 300 merchants and businesses in the country. However, the services went offline for a year as the startup aimed at further acceleration and expansion which required a framework with key financial partners.

According to the co-founders, the company aims to launch all the complete services once proper arrangements have been made with the State Bank of Pakistan.

The vision of Safepay is to enhance the digital payment infrastructure in Pakistan and reduce the reliability on direct cash and other current payment methods.
According to the startup’s co-founder Ziyad Parekh:
We want to work in improving digital payment infrastructure in Pakistan to decrease the reliance on cash and other OTC transactions, regardless if this is in a business-to-customer, business-to-business or government-person context. We feel we are in a strong position to develop innovative payment solutions to facilitate such transactions. Our ultimate goal is to increase the size of the online economy in Pakistan.

Stripe, on the other hand, has been well known for its investments in fintech startups such as PayMongo and PayStack which operate respectively in the Philippines and Africa region.
Noah Pepper, Stripe’s business lead for the Asia Pacific region, discussed about the potential of Safepay in the following statement:
“The Safepay team’s solutions will be an important contribution to the future of Pakistan’s economy. We love backing founders who really know their markets and have the vision to help local businesses. Their commitment to increase digital payments in Pakistan will become even more vital as Pakistan continues to pursue a fully digital economy and increases its role in global trade.”

Business digital economy Online Payments Pakistani startups Safepay Seed funding Stripe
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Profile

Instagram tackles hate speech in direct messages through new updates

in News, Social Media
Feb 11, 2021  ·   40 sec read

Internet services disrupted in Pakistan as major submarine cable goes offline

in News, Technology, Telecom
Feb 11, 2021  ·   30 sec read

Pakistan to ask China for debt relief on loan for power projects

in News
Feb 10, 2021  ·   1 min read
Up Next: Internet services disrupted in Pakistan as major submarine cable goes offline