A security vulnerability has been detected in the Android app of Twitter.

A new vulnerability came on the surface in the Android Twitter app that could allow potential hackers to hack the user’s mobile phone and steal personal information. The internet giant is repeatedly asking Android users to update the app so that their data could be protected.

Though not much information was shared on the blog post of Twitter regarding the vulnerability, it was however mentioned by the company that Android versions 8 and 9 were affected noticeably. The susceptibility gives full access to the scammer on private Twitter data on the device such as Direct messages but working around Android system permissions that prevent it.

For those who don’t know, Android 8 is called Android Oreo, whereas the 9th version is known as Android Pie. If your devices have any of these versions, then update it as soon as possible so that you would be saved from possible scamming attack. The Twitter app in iOS Windows is wholly safe and up to the mark when it comes to cybersecurity.

According to the statement that Twitter has posted, the company says it has no evidence whether the scammers have used the vulnerability to access the personal information of Twitter or not. Still, it is better to be safe than sorry. Besides that, Twitter is taking multiple steps, including upgrading the internal processes so that issues like this cannot arise in the future.

