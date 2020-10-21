Abacus and SNP Announce Strategic Partnership

Abacus Consulting, a leading business transformation firm,today announced a strategic partnership with SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (SNP Group), a global leader in data transformation,to simplify the complex digital transformation of data and processes. Together, they aim to help clients migrate their SAP application workloads to SAP® S/4HANA and cloud environments.

SNP offers an automated transformation path using its proprietary BLUEFIELD™ approach powered by the CrystalBridge® software platform, allowing greater speed, accuracy and ease in dealing with SAP migrations. Whilst Greenfield and Brownfield approaches are familiar to many SAP practitioners and customers, the innovative BLUEFIELD™ methodology flexibly combines the advantages of both approaches to deliver greater success for clients when it comes to speed and agility.

As a leading system integrator in Pakistan and the EMEA region, Abacus is a multi-award winning SAP partner with deployments in over 30 countries. With this partnership, Abacus aims to enable its clients in modernizing application workloads smoothly and help them leverage the advantages of digital platforms of the future.

Abbas Khan, Managing Director, Abacus, said, “As a technology provider focused on business transformation, our partnership with SNP helps us bring their deep know-how in SAP data transformation to our customers. We’re excited about helping our customers upgrade to S/4HANA efficiently whilst minimizing the associated risks.”

In an official announcement, Gerald Faust, Managing Director & CEO,JAPAC, SNP Transformations SEA Pte Ltd.,commented, “We are enthused about SNP’s foray into the emerging markets and the MENA region with Abacus combined withour BLUEFIELD™ approach powered by CrystalBridge®. BLUEFIELD™, an essence of over 26 years of experience with 12,500 successful transformation projects, provides a level of insight and control of a digital transformation that cannot be achieved with traditional methodologies. It is trusted by the world’s leading companies to automate and accelerate their SAP transformation journey. Our alliance will be delivering maximum value to consumers and organizations in the region based on software-centric, highly automated solutions– ensuring speed and business agility.”

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk