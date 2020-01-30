ACCA organized successfully KP: Pakistan’s Gateway to Economic Prosperity

The conference was talk of the town and attended by major stakeholders from across the sectors.

Covered by 40+ national and regional electronic, print and digital media groups. The conference theme was very well received among the policy makers and has generated an intensifying impact that even the Government of KP has acknowledged and started reflecting KP as Gateway to Economic Prosperity

ACCA hosted a large-scale corporate conference in #Peshawar on the theme ‘KP: Pakistan’s gateway to economic prosperity’ providing a platform to region’s key stakeholders and brightest minds to engage in interdisciplinary, forward thinking conversations to propose an agenda to revitalise the private sector and kick start an era of sustainable, inclusive economic growth in the province.

Taimur Jhagra, Minister for Finance, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hassan Daud Butt, CEO, KP Board of Investment & Trade, Mujahid Saleem, Advisor on Economic Growth, USAID were among the keynote speakers who shared their insights and proposed tips for organisations to become future-ready.

The programme included a panel conversation on the topic ‘Digital transformation and economic growth – journey towards sustainable development’ with contributions from Dr Mohsin Khan, Director, Institute of Management Sciences, Shafique Ur Rehman, CEO, Rehman Medical Institute, Dr Shahbaz Khan, Managing Director, KP IT Board, Dr Sahibzada Ali Mahmud, Chief Strategy & Information Officer, KPEZDMC, Syed Asmat Ullah FCCA, Executive Director Audit & Assurance, Deloitte and Arif Masud Mirza FCCA, Regional Head of Policy, ACCA.

A panel conversation on the theme ‘Building an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem’ featuring Hassan Daud Butt, CEO, KP Board of Investment & Trade, Usman Zulfiqar, Academia Head SKANS School of Accountancy Peshawar, Ihsan Ullah Ihsan, Managing Director, The Bank of Khyber, Mubarak Ali, Senior Faculty Member, Professionals’ Academy of Commerce Peshawar, Faisal Jamil, Executive Vice President, LMKT, and Maryam Arshad, CEO, Impact Dynamics was also facilitated.

Bank Islami Pvt Ltd. joined ACCA as an exclusive Strategic Partner. The Bank of Khyber, DHA Peshawar, and Rehman Medical Institute were the Platinum Partners, and Professionals’ Academy of Commerce (PAC), and SKANS School of Accountancy joined as Gold Partners.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk