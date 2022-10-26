Adidas Cut Ties With Kanye West Over Anti Semitic Remarks

The rapper was already under Adidas review after he wore a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt to the Paris Fashion Week

Clothing and sportswear brand Adidas just recently cut ties with American rapper Kanye West over an anti semitic tweet by Kanye. The brand in its partnership cancellation letter said that it is against any sort of anti semitism and even hate speech.

Adidas already had Kanye under review after the rapper wore a ‘white lives matter’ shirt to the Paris fashion week, which obviously caused a whole lot of controversy. Just after Kanye received a ton of criticism at the Paris Fashion Week, he stepped out and made an anti-semetic tweet.

Right after the tweet, people all over the internet started calling out Adidas to step up and cancel their collaboration with Kanye. Adidas and Kanye built the ‘Yeezy’ sneaker in 2015, since then they have been the company’s best selling products.

However, Adidas has now announced that all ‘Yeezys’ will be pulled out from all stores and will no longer be associated with the brand. With Yeezys being highly successful, the pull out is expected to dent both Adidas and Kanye.

According to details, Adidas will lose around $215 million whereas Kanye’s net worth fell down from $1.5 billion to $400 million. Adidas stocks on the other hand have fallen more than 8% since the Yeezys pull out.

Kanye, who was recently diagnosed with a ‘bi-polar disorder’ also accused Adidas for stealing his designs in an Instagram post. The Instagram post however was deleted after a few hours.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness” said Adidas after announcing the cancellation.

