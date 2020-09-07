Admissions for e-Rozgaar Program are now open for both online and physical training

Admissions for the next batch of the e-Rozgaar Program are now open for both online and physical training. You may access the application form here.

The e-Rozgaar initiative was launched by the Punjab Information Technology Board and Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology & Tourism Department in light of the rising unemployment rates and financial challenges faced by the youth in the province. In this regard, e-Rozgaar centers have been established in a total of 36 districts of Punjab with the aim of providing training opportunities to aspiring freelancers and empowering them to become financially independent.

The Government of Punjab’s ultimate goal with this initiative is to help the youth of the province earn a sustainable income. With the opportunity to become self-employed as a result of online freelancing, the youth can benefit from this program to become productive members of the society. According to the e-Rozgaar website, this program is not just a training program, but a revolution that will help generate employment and prepare Pakistan to run in the race of future of work around the world.

There are three domains in which one may undertake a freelance course, including Technical, Content Marketing and Advertising, and Creative Design. Three months’ worth of free training is also provided in each of these domains.

