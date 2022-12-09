AI Bots Doing Schoolwork Could Possibly Blow Up the Education System: Says Former Teacher

Writing coach Peter Laffin believes that with AI getting smarter each day, teachers must evolve their teaching methods

Almost every other student has taken help from AI writing and grammar tools for completing their assignments and homework, but according to a former teacher things are getting out of hand now.

The former teacher believes that with powerful AI getting homework and assignments done each day, the whole education system can get into a crisis.

“The introduction of new artificial intelligence technologies into schools that enables students to auto-generate essays has the capacity to blow up our entire writing education curriculum” says Peter Laffin who works as a writing coach and is the founder of Crush the College Essay.

Laffin believes that to step away from this disaster, educators need to devise a completely new teaching strategy, “It may make us have to rethink it from the ground up, and that might ultimately be a good thing,” he said.

Open AI, a leading AI company just last week released a chatbot that has proven to be revolutionary for the. Named the ChatGPT the bot has extremely advanced functionality and can generate analytical questions, draft marketing pitches, write jokes, poems and even computer code

What’s fascinating about the ChatGPT is the fact that it can also generate essays depending on any grade level you want, thus ensuring that no student gets caught while turning in AI work.

With the ChatGPT doing things that was once done by humans, many have started being worried about the jobs it could take. Who would have thought that an AI bot will be writing marketing pitches in 20 years time?

Peter Laffin who is an expert at writing college essays says that believes “students will be able to use this technology undetected to complete assignments. It’s going to be increasingly difficult for teachers to be able to tell the difference.”

“The more easily available this is for younger students, the more problems this will create” he said.

