In a fusion of history and high-tech innovation, France’s iconic Palace of Versailles has introduced a new way for visitors to explore its past by conversing with statues powered by artificial intelligence.







This pioneering experience is the result of a partnership between US-based OpenAI and French startup Ask Mona, announced by the palace on Monday.

As part of this pilot initiative, guests can interact with approximately 20 garden statues by scanning a QR code. This triggers a real-time AI-powered conversation available in French, English, or Spanish, allowing visitors to engage with Versailles’ rich history in a personalized and dynamic way.

“The Palace of Versailles is now testing artificial intelligence, whose tremendous capabilities will greatly enrich the visitor experience,” said Christophe Leribault, president of the museum.

With nearly eight million annual visitors, the palace offers a unique stage for showcasing AI in an unexpected and cultural setting.







Julie Lavet, OpenAI’s head of European partnerships, said the project aims to offer value to everyone. This includes experts, curators, and first-time visitors.

Marion Carre, president of Ask Mona, focused on AI’s creative potential. She said AI is often seen as a productivity tool, but here it becomes “a lever for curiosity.”

The initiative upgrades the visitor experience. It also shows how AI is entering cultural and heritage spaces. Historic sites like Versailles are now getting a new voice, literally.