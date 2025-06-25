By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ai Gives A Voice To History At The Palace Of Versailles

In a fusion of history and high-tech innovation, France’s iconic Palace of Versailles has introduced a new way for visitors to explore its past by conversing with statues powered by artificial intelligence.



This pioneering experience is the result of a partnership between US-based OpenAI and French startup Ask Mona, announced by the palace on Monday.

As part of this pilot initiative, guests can interact with approximately 20 garden statues by scanning a QR code. This triggers a real-time AI-powered conversation available in French, English, or Spanish, allowing visitors to engage with Versailles’ rich history in a personalized and dynamic way.

“The Palace of Versailles is now testing artificial intelligence, whose tremendous capabilities will greatly enrich the visitor experience,” said Christophe Leribault, president of the museum.

With nearly eight million annual visitors, the palace offers a unique stage for showcasing AI in an unexpected and cultural setting.



Julie Lavet, OpenAI’s head of European partnerships, said the project aims to offer value to everyone. This includes experts, curators, and first-time visitors.

Marion Carre, president of Ask Mona, focused on AI’s creative potential. She said AI is often seen as a productivity tool, but here it becomes “a lever for curiosity.”

The initiative upgrades the visitor experience. It also shows how AI is entering cultural and heritage spaces. Historic sites like Versailles are now getting a new voice, literally.

OpenAI, QR Code
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

New Court Ruling Brings Big Changes To Openais Chat History

New Court Ruling Brings Big Changes to OpenAI’s Chat History

Windows 10 Refuses To Die Microsoft Extends Support Again

Windows 10 Refuses to Die—Microsoft Extends Support Again!

China Agrees To Partial Debt Rescheduling For Pakistan

China Approves Partial Rescheduling of $1.8 Billion Debt for Pakistan

Serena Underpass Collapse Sparks Outrage Against Cda

Serena Underpass Floods After 1st monsoon Rain, Sparks Outrage

Free Vehicle Emission Testing Deadline Extended Again In Punjab

Free Vehicle Emission Testing Deadline Extended Again in Punjab

Japanese Firm Signs 440m Deal For Reko Diq Mining Project

Japanese Firm Signs $440M Deal for Reko Diq Mining Project

Govt Revises Eligibility Criteria For Buying Cars And Property

Govt Tightens Used Car Import Policy in Pakistan (No Tax Exemption)

Chrome For Android Lets You Move Address Bar To Bottom

Chrome for Android Lets You Move Address Bar to Bottom

Apple Faces Backlash Over Apple Wallet Ad For F1 Movie

Apple Faces Backlash Over Apple Wallet Ad for ‘F1’ Movie

A Spyware Is Stealing Your Private Photos And You Mightve Helped It

A Spyware Is Stealing Your Private Photos And You Might’ve Helped It

Imitating Fortnite Call Of Duty Season 4 Adds Beavis Butthead

Imitating Fortnite, Call of Duty: Season 4 Adds “Beavis & Butt‑Head”

How To Claim Unclaimed Deposits In Pakistan Sbp Issues Refund Guidelines

Unclaimed Bank Deposits Moved to SBP: Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your Funds

Apples Icloud Goes Dark For Five Hours Users Hit Hard

Apple’s iCloud Goes Dark for Five Hours: Users Hit Hard