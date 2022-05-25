News, Startups

Airlift realigns strategy amidst global recession

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 46 sec read>

In light of the significant downturn in global capital markets, Airlift is undertaking a strategic realignment to reduce the surface area of operations and to increase focus in key areas that drive sustainability and profitability.

As a part of efforts to reduce the surface area, Airlift is pulling out of certain markets, including Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Pretoria. Additionally, the Company is relocating 8-10 dark stores in our largest markets (Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad), which account for almost 90% of our revenue. The above efforts are a part of Airlift’s strategy to focus on building scale and profitability in markets with considerable scale and high order density.

Additionally, Airlift is also reducing headcount by 31% across all markets and limiting the number of categories on the platform. The decision to part ways with talented teammates has been incredibly challenging for the Company. For impacted teammates, Airlift has stated that they will remain committed to providing financial and placement support to help find new roles.

The above adaptations are an important step toward Airlift’s long-term vision of enabling self-empowerment and leveraging technology to offer customer-centric solutions. By reducing the breadth of our operations, Airlift seeks to achieve greater depth in key areas and deliver stronger value to customers in our largest markets.

airlift Pakistani startups
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Google celebrates 15 years of Street View Airports, Malls and Mosques are the top places Pakistanis love to explore in 360 degrees

in News, Technology
May 25, 2022  ·  

Huawei: Innovating nonstop for a greener intelligent world

in News, Technology
May 22, 2022  ·  

Jazz Digit 4G Internet-enabled handset to boost internet access for low-income women

in News, Telecom
May 22, 2022  ·  
Up Next: Google celebrates 15 years of Street View Airports, Malls and Mosques are the top places Pakistanis love to explore in 360 degrees