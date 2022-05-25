Google celebrates 15 years of Street View Airports, Malls and Mosques are the top places Pakistanis love to explore in 360 degrees

Fifteen years ago, Google launched Street View, a 360-degree map of the entire world. Today: There are now over 220 billion Street View images from over 100 countries, including Pakistan, allowing people to fully experience what it’s like to be in these places right from their phone or computer. And Street View doesn’t just help you explore virtually, it’s also critical to our mapping efforts — letting you see the most up-to-date information about the world, while laying the foundation for a more immersive, intuitive map.

In Pakistan, people have been exploring places with Pegman for years, searching from the majestic serene blue tides of the Arabian Sea to the eye-glaring view of Northern Pakistan, Street View has led people to a new era of tourism. In fact, when the country started opening up after the pandemic, Pakistanis turned to Street View to explore the updates on the places they plan to visit such as airports and mosques.

As part of Street View’s 15th birthday celebration, we are sharing the places Pakistanis had fun exploring on Street View during the last year:

Most Popular Places:

The 10 most popular places on Street View in Pakistan were:

1. Islamabad International Airport

2. Jinnah International Airport (JIAP)

3. Shah Faisal Masjid

4. Badshahi Mosque

5. Frere Hall

6. Allama Iqbal International Airport

7. The Centaurus Mall Islamabad

8. Minar-e-Pakistan

9. Mohenjo-daro

10. Umbrella Waterfall

Most Visited Cities:

The top cities that people visited on Street View in Pakistan over the past year were:

1. Karachi

2. Lahore

3. Islamabad

4. Multan

5. Peshawar

6. Faisalabad

7. Gujranwala

8. Swat

9. Sialkot

Most Popular Museums:

Over the last year, these are the ten most popular museums that people explored on Street View in Pakistan:

1. Mazar-e-Quaid, Jinnah’s Mausoleum

2. Lahore Museum

3. Mohatta Palace Museum

4. Pakistan Air Force Museum

5. Quaid e Azam House Museum

6. TDF MagnifiScience Centre

7. Pakistan Maritime Museum

8. Peshawar Museum

9. Lok Virsa Heritage Museum

10. Gulzar Palace

Most Explored Beaches and Lakes:

Last year, Charna Cliff and Hawksbay Beach were two of the most popular beaches in Pakistan that people explored on Street View. Here is the complete list:

1. Charna Cliff

2. Hawksbay Beach

3. Sunehri Beach Deep Blue Sea

4. Spoon Lake

5. Ratti Gali Lake

6. Tushan Beach

7. Gwadar Sea Port

8. Clifton Beach

9. Khasala Dam

10. Neela wahn Ponds

For more insights beyond Pakistan, and other birthday surprises head over to our blogs covering new Street View features and Street View’s adventures over the years.