Android 16 Exciting New Features: What Can We Expect?

Android 16, unveiled at The Android Show ahead of Google I/O 2025, delivers a comprehensive update that blends a refreshed design, enhanced security, and deeper AI integration.

The new release combines Google’s Gemini AI system-wide and enhanced in-call protections against spam and unauthorized screen changes. Beta users also report a redesigned Quick Settings panel for faster access to key controls, Material 3 Expressive for dynamic theming and richer animations, and lock-screen Live Activities to keep continuous tasks visible.

The Developer Preview and Beta channels are open now, with a full rollout slated for Pixel devices in June and other OEMs this summer.

Material 3 Expressive Design

Android 16 introduces Material 3 Expressive, a vibrant evolution of Google’s design language that adapts colors, typography, and icons to match users’ wallpapers and preferences.

Icons and adaptive widgets transition smoothly between states with fluid morphing effects, while the volume slider gains a slimmer handle and bottom‑aligned icons for a cleaner look . The power menu has also been updated to reflect the new expressive styling.

Lock‑Screen Live Activities

Taking inspiration from competing platforms, Android 16 pins ongoing activities directly on the lock screen. These Live Activities remain visible even when the device sleeps, reducing the need to unlock the phone for quick status checks and streamlining real‑time tasks.

Redesigned Quick Settings

The Quick Settings panel has been overhauled for speed and convenience. A single‑swipe, full‑height grid now displays all toggles without additional gestures, and users can rearrange and resize tiles to prioritize critical controls like Dark Mode or Wallet. Contextual suggestions surface relevant toggles based on time of day or location.

Enhanced In‑Call and Privacy Protections

Android 16 bolsters call security with on‑device AI that flags suspected scam and robocalls before the phone rings. New call‑screen protections prevent malicious apps from silently enabling screen sharing or capturing audio, and the Advanced Protection Suite offers lockdown modes and stricter permission management for high‑risk users.

Gemini AI

Google’s Gemini AI expands its footprint across the system. The AI agent powers “For You” app suggestions in the launcher, drafts messages directly within Gboard, and handles core generative tasks like text completion and summarization offline on supported devices.

Release Timeline and Availability

The Developer Preview and Beta are available now for Pixel phones and select partners, offering early access to Android 16’s new APIs and features.

A public rollout for Pixel devices will begin in June 2025, followed by Samsung, OnePlus, and other OEMs through the summer.