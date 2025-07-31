In a move that can only be described as “peak incompetence,” Apple’s official Support Weibo account in China accidentally posted a full promo video for Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 7.

A clip that airs for almost 2 minutes and 20 seconds highlights the Flip 7’s One UI 8 interface and features.

Although the post was quickly taken down, the blunder quickly got the attention of the users, leaving them puzzled about how a Tech Giant like Apple could make such a blunder.

It’s speculated that the error occurred due to Apple and Samsung sharing the same ad agency in China, whereas the mistake was made by an employee of that agency who made a slip-up.

However, the timing for this blooper could not have been any worse because Apple is also in the process of developing its very first foldable iPhone.

Considering that no information has been shared on the phone yet, marketing its biggest competitor in the foldable phone market does not appear to be the best course of action.

This kind of error has raised a controversy regarding the lack of internal social media control and the dangers of outsourcing confidential work such as official communication.

Earlier this monthSamsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 7. It sports a 6.9-inch main screen, a 4.1-inch cover display, and Samsung’s new Exynos 2500 processor.

The phone also brings design refinements, AI-powered features, and longer battery life, all while maintaining its predecessor’s $1,099 starting price.

Whether this incident has impacted Samsung or Apple, both of these brands will probably rethink their strategy for such messages.