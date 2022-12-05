News, Social Media

Apple And Amazon To Restart Advertising On Twitter After Brief Pause

Written by Muhammad Muneeb Ur Rehman
Apple Inc has resumed advertising on Twitter, Elon Musk said on Sunday, according to a report by Bloomberg news agency. Besides, reports have emerged that Amazon.com is also planning to restart advertising on Twitter at about $100 million per year. However, Amazon, Apple, and Twitter have not said anything publicly.

Twitter billed the offer as the “biggest advertiser incentive ever on Twitter,” according to the email reviewed by Reuters. U.S. advertisers who book $500,000 in incremental spending will qualify to have their spending matched with a “100% value add,” up to a $1 million cap, the email said.

On Saturday, a Platformer News reporter tweeted that Amazon is planning to resume advertising on Twitter at about $100 million a year, pending some security tweaks to the company’s ads platform. Earlier this month, Musk met Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook at the iPhone maker’s headquarters, signaling a detente in a brewing war between the technology companies.

Separately, during a Twitter Spaces conversation, Musk announced that Apple is the largest advertiser on Twitter and has “fully resumed” advertising on the platform. Musk’s first month as Twitter’s owner has included a slashing of staff including employees who work on content moderation and incidents of spammers impersonating major public companies, which has spooked the advertising industry.

Many companies from General Mills Inc (GIS.N) to luxury automaker Audi of America stopped or paused advertising on Twitter since the acquisition, and Musk said in November that the company had seen a “massive” drop in revenue.

Musk posted a video on Twitter of a pond at the Apple Park headquarters where a shadow of the Twitter owner and Apple’s top executive can be seen briefly. A few hours after the meeting, Musk said that the two had a “good conversation” and “resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store.” Musk said the Apple CEO was “clear that Apple never considered doing so”.

