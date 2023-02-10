Apple Car Play Is Coming To Uber Driver App

Ride-hailing firm Uber is bringing something new and innovative for its drivers. This time Uber told drivers that Uber would be releasing an updated app that will work with Apple’s Car Play which enables a bigger screen for drivers.

Car play is an Apple product used by all major car manufacturers to enable the head unit to be a display and controller for an IOS device.

Apple Car Play enables a car radio or head unit to be a display and a controller for an iOS device. It is available on all iPhone models starting from iPhone 5 and running iOS 7.1.

Hence, Car Play is a more thoughtful, safer way to use your iPhone while you drive. Through this, drivers can easily access directions, make calls, send and receive messages and enjoy their favorite music while driving.

However, Car Play now features more app categories and custom wallpapers for your car dashboard.

Uber has decided to integrate Apple Car App into its driver app, which indicates that drivers won’t have to switch between their phones and the screen.

According to the confirmed sources, the feature is rolling out to drivers across the United States. It also notified the sources that, hopefully, the feature would be available to all users by the end of the current month.

However, drivers can view and accept trips and navigate and add rides to their queue.

The integration of Apple Car Play and Uber will also benefit drivers by giving them access to a bigger screen. This will make it easier to view features of Uber’s navigation system, including heat maps, more routes, and the sides of the street.

Though, many modern high-tech cars are already coming with Apple’s Car Play system. This transforms the car’s head unit into a touchscreen.

Steps To Follow

Here are the few steps that Uber drivers need Sto to follow to connect the Uber driver app to Car Play, per Uber’s email:

1. Open the app on your iPhone set and tap Go to online

2. Connect your phone set to your car via cable or wirelessly

3. Once you’re done, open Car Play, and you are ready to use

Read more:

Uber Replaces Human Delivery Riders With Robots in the US

SpaceX First Moon Flight Will Include a DJ, A YouTuber and a K-POP Singer