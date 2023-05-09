Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says that AI Will Make Scams Harder to Spot

Speaking in an interview, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said that he believes all content created through AI should be clearly labelled

Speaking at an interview with the BBC, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak warned people, saying that AI might make it harder for them to spot certain scams, while adding that he fears “bad actors” leveraging AI to their advantage.

Showing clear worries about the fast progress of AI, Wozniak said that all content created through AI should be “clearly labelled” and that the AI industry should be further regulated.

‘Tim Cook’, who is currently serving as the CEO of Apple, cited similar remarks about the fast-paced development of AI, where he said that AI should only be released to the general public after some “specific issues” are sorted.

This recent interview was not Wozniak’s only public opposition against artificial intelligence, the Apple co-founder has previously signed an open letter that asked for a pause in AI development and was signed by thousands of computer scientists and tech industry giants including Twitter CEO ‘Elon Musk’.

“AI is so intelligent it’s open to the bad players, the ones that want to trick you about who they are,” said Wozniak in the interview.

Adding to this statement, Wozniak said that AI will eventually replace people since it lacks emotions and that it will go on to make bad actors even more convincing, making them sound authentic and intelligent.

Wozniak in the interview suggested that the responsibility of whatever is generated by an AI tool should be taken by the person who generates it: “A human really has to take the responsibility for what is generated by AI.”

Towards the end of his interview, Wozniak said that “we can’t stop the technology” therefore we should prepare people for this new technology, making them better at spotting fraud and malicious attempts.

