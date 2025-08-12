Apple is rumored to be launching an entry-level MacBook priced at around $699. This model will not be part of the Air or Pro lineups. It will feature the Apple A18 Pro chip, previously used in the iPhone 16 Pro series. A new report from DigiTimes states that component production for the device will begin next month. This suggests full-scale manufacturing will start before the end of the year. The affordable MacBook is expected to launch in early 2026. Apple aims to attract a larger share of the laptop market with this release.

According to the report, the new MacBook will debut with a $699 MSRP, or $599 for students. It will be the first Apple laptop to use a mobile chipset from the iPhone lineup. Apple is also expected to make the device stand out by offering it in more vibrant color options.

Performance upgrades are also anticipated. The entry-level MacBook could deliver significant single-core benchmark gains over the M1-series models. Its multi-core performance is expected to be on par with M1-powered MacBooks. With these enhancements, Apple is positioning the new MacBook as a powerful yet affordable option for students and general users.