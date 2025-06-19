Apple Explores Generative Ai For Faster Custom Chip Design

Apple is exploring the use of generative AI to streamline the process of designing the custom chips that power its devices, according to senior executive Johny Srouji. The move highlights Apple’s ambition to integrate advanced AI tools in hardware development for greater speed and efficiency.







Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware technologies, discussed the company’s evolving chip strategy during a speech in Belgium last month. He was accepting an award from Imec, a leading semiconductor research and development institute that collaborates with major global chipmakers.

In his remarks, Srouji recapped Apple’s journey from the development of its first A4 chip in 2010 to its latest innovations in Mac computers and the Vision Pro headset. He emphasized that staying ahead in chip design requires adopting cutting-edge technologies, particularly the newest design tools from electronic design automation (EDA) firms.

Generative AI as a Productivity Booster

Srouji highlighted the role of Apple’s generative AI chip design in potentially accelerating the pace of innovation.







“Generative AI techniques have a high potential in getting more design work in less time, and it can be a huge productivity boost,” he said, noting the importance of industry leaders like Cadence Design Systems and Synopsys in this transformation.

The two EDA giants have been rapidly integrating AI into their software to meet the growing complexity of chip development. Srouji acknowledged their importance, stating, “EDA companies are super critical in supporting our chip design complexities.”

Reflecting on Apple’s internal strategy, Srouji revealed that the company’s success stems from bold decision-making and commitment to innovation. He cited the transition from Intel chips to Apple Silicon in Mac computers in 2020 as a major gamble. “There was no backup plan, no split-the-lineup plan—we went all in,” he said, referring to the simultaneous effort across hardware and software teams.

With the tech giant now experimenting with Apple’s generative AI chip design tools, the initiative may redefine how chips are built and optimized across its ecosystem. The push for AI-driven productivity gains reinforces Apple’s pursuit of performance, efficiency, and tighter integration between hardware and software.