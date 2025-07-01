Apple Explores Using Openai Anthropic Ai To Power Next Gen Siri

Apple is reportedly exploring the possibility of integrating AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic to power the next version of its voice assistant, Siri. This marks a shift from relying solely on the company’s own in-house AI systems, according to a Bloomberg report.

Currently, Apple is developing a project internally called “LLM Siri”, which uses proprietary large language models (LLMs). However, due to ongoing technical challenges, Apple has asked OpenAI and Anthropic to train versions of their AI models capable of running on Apple’s cloud infrastructure for testing purposes.

Delay in AI-Powered Siri Launch

Originally, Apple planned to release an AI-enhanced Siri by 2025. However, Apple has pushed back those plans to 2026 or later due to the setbacks. These difficulties highlight Apple’s struggle to keep pace with rivals like Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic in the AI race.

Although Siri currently can access ChatGPT for complex queries, Apple is now considering a deeper integration with third-party AI providers rather than depending solely on external APIs.

Apple’s conversations with OpenAI and Anthropic are reportedly at an early stage, and no final decision has been made yet on adopting these external AI models. Apple has requested these companies to customize their large language models for compatibility with Apple’s infrastructure, but the outcome of these tests remains uncertain.

Anthropic, backed by Amazon, declined to comment, while Apple and OpenAI did not respond to media inquiries.

Leadership Changes and AI Strategy Adjustments

The delay in Siri’s AI improvements led Apple to restructure its AI leadership earlier this year. Mike Rockwell has taken charge of Siri, replacing John Giannandrea, following a loss of confidence from CEO Tim Cook in Giannandrea’s ability to deliver on AI product development.

At the recent Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple showcased smaller, practical AI enhancements, such as live translations during phone calls, rather than the ambitious AI innovations being pushed by competitors.

Opening Up AI Tools to Developers

Apple software chief Craig Federighi announced that the company is making its foundational AI model available to third-party developers. This initiative includes offering both Apple’s own AI tools and OpenAI’s code completion technologies within Apple’s developer ecosystem, signaling a more collaborative AI approach moving forward.

Apple’s consideration to integrate AI technology from OpenAI and Anthropic into Siri reflects the company’s recognition of challenges in developing competitive in-house AI. With the launch of AI-powered Siri delayed until at least 2026, the tech giant is shifting its strategies to leverage third-party innovations while continuing to refine its own AI capabilities.