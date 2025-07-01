By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Openai Clarifies It Has No Plans To Use Googles Ai Chips At Scale

OpenAI has publicly confirmed that it currently has “no active plans to use Google’s in-house chip” to power its AI systems.

This clarification comes shortly after reports by Reuters and other outlets speculated that the AI research company might be adopting Google’s tensor processing units (TPUs) to support its expanding computing needs.

While a spokesperson for OpenAI acknowledged that the company is in the early testing phase with some of Google’s TPUs, they emphasized that the lab does not intend to deploy them at scale at this time.

As of now, OpenAI remains committed to Nvidia’s GPUs and AMD’s AI chips, which currently form the backbone of its computing infrastructure. The company is also working on developing its own custom chip, with plans to reach the “tape-out” stage, the finalization of the chip’s design for manufacturing, later this year.

Interestingly, OpenAI has signed up for Google Cloud services to help meet its growing demand for computing power. This collaboration between two of the biggest competitors in the AI space has raised some industry eyebrows. However, the bulk of OpenAI’s compute power will still come from GPU servers provided by CoreWeave, a rapidly growing neocloud company.

Google Expands Access to TPUs

In recent years, Google has made its once-exclusive TPUs available to external customers. This move has attracted major tech players such as Apple, as well as AI startups like Anthropic and Safe Superintelligence, both of which were founded by former OpenAI team members and are considered direct competitors to ChatGPT.

Despite this increasing availability and adoption, OpenAI appears to be taking a cautious approach, opting to continue using its current hardware providers while testing alternatives without full-scale commitment.

Though OpenAI is exploring new chip options, it remains focused on its current hardware setup and the development of its in-house chip solution. For now, OpenAI is testing Google’s TPUs but has not adopted them, reinforcing its strategy of carefully planning infrastructure to meet soaring AI demands.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Punjab Cyber Patrolling Cell Targets Sectarian Hate Ahead Of Muharram

Punjab Cyber Patrolling Cell Targets Sectarian Hate Ahead of Muharram

Pakistan Workers Going Abroad Rise 12 Despite Economic Growth Claims

Job Seekers Are Fleeing Pak In Large Numbers Despite Economic Growth Claims

Hackers Are Now Deploying Stealthy Remcos Malware Via Pif Files

Hackers Are Now Deploying Stealthy Remcos Malware via Windows

Billions Lost in NHA Corruption Scandal as Senate Uncovers Shocking Tender Fraud

Disqualified Firm Secures Rs172 Billion Project In Nha Corruption Twist

Disqualified Chinese Firm Secures Rs172 Billion Project in NHA Corruption Twist

Google Deepmind Ai Successfully Deciphers Dnas Hidden Powers

Google DeepMind AI Successfully Deciphers DNA’s Hidden Powers

Disqualified Firm Secures Rs172 Billion Project In Nha Corruption Twist

Arbitration Scandal Deepens NHA Corruption Fears

Bidding For Karachi It Park Re Advertised After Delays

Bidding for Karachi IT Park Re-Advertised After Delays

Is Elden Ring Finally Coming To Switch 2 Sooner Than We Think

Is Elden Ring Finally Coming to Switch 2 Sooner Than We Think?

Neem Paymenow Gets Rs100 Million From Hbl To Scale Earned Wage Access

Neem Paymenow Gets Rs100 Million from HBL to Scale Earned Wage Access

Apple Explores Using Openai Anthropic Ai To Power Next Gen Siri

Apple explores using OpenAI & Anthropic AI to power next-gen Siri

Tesla Delivers Driverless Model Y To Customer To Showcase Robotaxi

Tesla delivers driverless Model Y to customer to showcase robotaxi

Microsoft Ai Diagnoses Complex Cases 4x More Accurately Than Doctors

Microsoft AI diagnoses complex cases 4x more accurately than doctors