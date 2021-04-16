News, Technology

Apple Has Struck A Business Deal With Major Companies To Develop An Electric Car

Ever since the rumors of Apple’s concept of an Electric Car, ensuring sustainable partnerships for this product has been a challenge so far. However, according to Korea Times, the Cupertino-based has officially struck a business deal with Magna International and LG for the development of the car.

It has been reported that this car will use LG’s batteries but will operate on Apple’s software. So far the corresponding companies have not provided any official confirmation on the business deal so far.

It is to be noted that LG’s lithium-ion batteries are being used by EV makers globally. This primarily includes cars such as the Hyundai Kona and the Chevrolet Bolt. However, Magna International specializes in making EV parts and is an official vendor for automakers like BMW, Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

Both companies are also working together on the development of the LG Magna e-Powertrain project which involves the designing of motors, inverters, and onboard chargers, hence the reason behind Apple’s interest in this partnership.

What’s remaining is Apple’s confirmation on whether the EV project will come to life or not.

