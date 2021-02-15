Volkswagen is not worried about an Apple car

Since 2014 Apple has been working on the concept of bringing a consumer-facing electric car which had been termed as ‘Project Titan’. The Cupertino based tech giant is looking to launch the car by the next 4-6 years.

However, Volkswagen’s Chief Executive Officer Herbet Diess says that Volkswagen is “not afraid” of Apple going towards the idea of manufacturing an automobile. The CEO highlighted the fact that the automobile industry is not like the tech industry where one can take over in a single stroke.

Diess further elaborated that it makes sense for Apple to enter this field as the company has skills in terms of batteries, design and software. However, Diess believes that the company cannot dominate this field overnight.

Presently Apple is facing countless difficulties in putting a car into production. Furthermore, the company will probably not be manufacturing the parts themselves but partner with other automotive companies.

Despite of the current hurdles Apple is facing, the company is well known for doing the impossible over and over as once many companies mocked the iPhone for it’s overpriced value and how Apple is not just going to walk into the smartphone sector. Yet still they shook the competitive landscape with their innovative products. Hence, it is expected that the company will probably make a similar impact in the automotive industry.