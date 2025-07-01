By AbdulWasay ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Apple Is Reportedly Making New Xr Smart Glasses To Stay

Apple is accelerating into immersive tech in a major way. Once niche, the Vision Pro headset is now spawning a full, new XR product family. It includes standalone versions, lighter variants, and smart glasses, set to reshape how we see the world.

Apple New XR Glasses Ignite the Buzz

A new report by analyst Ming‑Chi Kuo reveals Apple’s expansion plans: an upgraded M5-powered Vision Pro this year, followed by an affordable Vision Air in 2027, and XR smart glasses by 2027-2028 with voice, gesture control, environmental sensing, and built-in cameras to rival Meta’s Ray‑Bans.

Apple New XR Sizing Up Meta’s Ray‑Bans

Apple’s survey of Vision Pro users even asked opinions on Meta Quest and Ray‑Ban glasses, showing the company is already scouting competitive strongholds.

Expect at least seven different head-mounted devices in Apple’s roadmap. Vision Pro leads the charge now, Vision Air fills the mid-range gap, and smart glasses aim to provide lightweight, on-the-go mixed reality later this decade .

In Future

Soon owning a floating virtual screen may be passé. Apple plans to make wearable XR gear as everyday as AirPods, blending life and tech AR-style.

Apple new XR roadmap signals a shift toward ubiquitous spatial computing. Meta and Google may dominate now, but Apple’s stealth push could rewrite how we look at technology… literally.

AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

