Apple Supercharges Battery Management With Ios 26 Features

Apple is once again stepping up its commitment to battery health and device longevity with the upcoming iOS 26 update.







Packed with smart, intuitive enhancements, the new software aims to give users deeper control over charging and power usage, while making the process more transparent than ever before.

With iOS 26, plugging in your iPhone now comes with extra insight. A new battery ETA indicator appears above the clock on the lock screen when the device is connected to a charger, including MagSafe. This handy display shows both the current battery percentage and an estimated time to full charge.

If the iPhone predicts less than an hour to go, you’ll see the remaining time in minutes. If it’s longer, the message simply says more than an hour. The feature also reflects the target percentage if you’re only charging up to, say, 80%.







This ETA feature is also available under Settings > Battery. Users hope Apple adds it to widgets for quicker access in StandBy mode. If a slow charger is connected, the system will issue a warning. However, some older chargers still go undetected in early testing.

Battery Icon Redesign

Another welcome upgrade is a subtle change to the battery icon when charging is temporarily on hold. Instead of the usual green battery with a lightning bolt, it now shows a grey icon with a lightning bolt.

This typically signals a pause due to overheating or another temporary condition. Curious users can head to Battery settings to see the exact reason for the delay.

Adaptive Power Mode

Apple is also introducing a new setting alongside its existing Low Power Mode, the more intelligent and flexible Adaptive Power Mode. It can be activated via Settings > Battery > Power Mode, where both power-saving options are now listed.

While Low Power Mode is more aggressive in cutting down processes, Adaptive Power Mode takes a balanced approach.

Apple explains it will “automatically lower display brightness or allow tasks to take longer”, and even “automatically turn on Low Power mode for you when your phone hits 20%”.

Think of it as a background feature that constantly fine-tunes performance to extend battery life, without compromising the user experience. Although there’s no Control Center toggle for it yet, it could arrive in a future update.

Coming Fall 2025

These features will be officially released with iOS 26 in fall 2025, aligning with the launch of the iPhone 17 series. The second developer beta has already been rolled out, with a public beta expected in July.

Together with existing tools like Optimized Charging, Battery Health settings, clean energy charging, and more, Apple is setting the stage for a more battery-conscious generation of iPhone users.