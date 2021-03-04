Apple users can now transfer photos and videos to Google photos easily

This week, Apple has introduced a new service that makes it easier for iCloud users to transfer photos and videos to Google Photos. The feature requires the users to visit Apple’s privacy website, sign in and select the “Transfer a copy of your data” option. Once the user follows all the steps appearing, Apple will transfer their iCloud photos and videos to Google Photos.

The feature is meant to serve as a backup method, rather than the removal of content stored with Apple and its replacement with Google photos.

However, the completion of the transfer takes up to seven days and Apple verifies the identity of the user along with two factor authentication to completethe transfer. The transfer feature supports formates such as, .jpg, .png, .webp, .gif, some RAW files, .mpg, .mod, .mmv, .tod, .wmv, .asf, .avi, .divx, .mov, .m4v, .3gp, .3g2, .mp4, .m2t, .m2ts, .mts, and .mkv. Some metadata and file types or extensions are not supported and files of those types will not be transferrable.

The transfer service is only available in Australia, Canada, the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States for now.

