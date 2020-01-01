As per PTA’s claim, 3G/4G users have reached to an all-new height

The number of cell phone users has gone up-to 164.027 Million in November. According to the October census, the number was 162.98 Million, which means an increase of around 1.047 million users was observed in just a month.

The 3G and 4G users were recorded to reach 74.33 million whereas the users recorded for October were 73.26 Million.

Here are the user stats by PTA about the number of users that are registered to different mobile phone operators:

Zong:

The 3G subscribers of Zong had decreased to 7.633 Million from 7.751 Million users, registering a total decrease of 0.208 million users. However, the number of users for 4G has increased from 14.221 Million users to 14.702 Million. The stats were recorded in October and November.

Telenor:

The users of 3G networks have decreased between October and November from 8.032 to 7.935 Million users. However, there is an increase in 4G users from 8.052 million to 8.432 Million by October and November.

Jazz

The number of 3G users for Jazz internet is 12.047 Million. The user count recorded for October is 12.555 Million. Hence a total decrease of 0.208 Million users is seen for this mobile network operator.

Ufone

A decrement is shown in Ufone 3G users too. In October the number of users was 6.695 Million whereas for November 6.454 Million users were recorded. Other than that, an increase in 4G users was recorded for example, in October 2.430 Million users were using Ufone 4G internet service whereas in November almost 2.628 Million users used the service.

Complaints and Teledensity

PTA received around 6,986 complaints from different users. The complaints were filed for different telecom operators like PTCL, Cellular phone operators, WLL operators, LDIs, and ISPs. 26.35% of complaints were filed against the largest cellular operator i.e. Telenor, Zong was on the second position with a 1,047 or 17.50% complaint rate, and Ufone had 865 complaints (14.46%).

The teledensity of mobile phones has reached up to 77% in November whereas the users of broadband have reached 76.38 Million.

