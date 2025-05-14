Assassin’s Creed Shadows slips to second on Steam as Odyssey reclaims top spot

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has marked a major milestone for Ubisoft, reaching over three million players within its first week of release. Since then, it has become one of the best-selling games of 2025. However, despite this success, Assassin’s Creed Shadows has already been overtaken on Steam by an older fan-favorite title from the series.

As of now, Shadows holds a 24-hour peak concurrent player count of 5,131 on Steam, placing it second among all Assassin’s Creed entries. Just ahead is Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, with a peak of 6,137 players. This isn’t entirely surprising when looking at historical data. Odyssey has consistently attracted a large player base, even years after launch.

In December alone, Odyssey reached a staggering peak of 31,729 players, far surpassing other major releases in the series. By comparison, Valhalla managed a peak of 5,456 players, while the recently released Mirage only reached 3,238. This pattern highlights Odyssey’s lasting appeal, bolstered by its expansive RPG elements and ongoing community support.

The current top five most-played Assassin’s Creed games on Steam are:

Odyssey – 6,137 Shadows – 5,131 Valhalla – 2,272 Origins – 2,215 Unity – 1,374

Unity, despite a rocky launch, has seen a resurgence in popularity thanks to post-launch updates and its refined parkour mechanics. Other titles on the list include Black Flag (1,037), Brotherhood (562), Assassin’s Creed II (510), Syndicate (445), Mirage (427), Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered (398), Revelations (335), Rogue (328), the original Assassin’s Creed (190), Assassin’s Creed 3 (27), and Liberation (19).

Ubisoft has teased upcoming updates for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, including a major parkour overhaul and a rumored Star Wars-themed collaboration. These additions could potentially help the game regain its spot at the top.