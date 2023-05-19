Ayesha Mubarak and her Illuminating the Artistic Landscape Is Listed on Forbes 30 Under 30 List

Pakistani visual tech artist Ayesha Mubarak Ali has recently earned a prestigious spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for Asia. Her innovative approach involves merging digital artistic methods with technology to delve into thought-provoking themes such as light pollution, identity politics, and the future of humanity.

Forbes 30 Under 30 is an annual compilation by Forbes magazine that acknowledges individuals under 30 for their remarkable achievements and contributions in various fields across North America, Asia, and Europe. These fields encompass art and style, media, sports, consumer technology, health, and social impact.

Expressing her surprise and gratitude, Ayesha Mubarak shared her thoughts on Twitter, stating, “Never could I have imagined that the path I embarked upon in ‘fusion art’ would lead me to this milestone.”

Made it to @Forbes 30 Under 30 List- @ForbesAsia | 2023 🛸🚀🤯

Never could I have imagined that the path I embarked upon in 'Fusion-Art' would lead me to milestone. It is with immense gratitude, I share my inclusion amongst the honorees #Forbes #ForbesUnder30 #ForbesU30Asia pic.twitter.com/XnBlQlF2h1 — Ayesha Mubarak Ali (@ayeshamali_art) May 18, 2023

Forbes highlights Mubarak’s distinctive talent for integrating traditional artistic techniques with digital technology to explore significant subjects such as identity politics, light pollution, space applications, and the future of humanity. Notably, she became the first Pakistani artist to collaborate with NASA scientists. In July 2022, her artwork was sent to the International Space Station via SpaceX for Maleth II, an international publication reported.

Prior to her latest accomplishment, Mubarak’s fusion-art practice garnered recognition at events like NFT NYC and exhibitions featured in esteemed publications such as Forbes Middle East, E27, Hello, and GRAZIA. Moreover, she joined the Metaverse Fashion Council Advisory Board in June 2022, further establishing her presence in the international art scene. Ayesha Mubarak work has been exhibited at prominent venues, including the Karachi Biennale and Islington Mill Gallery.

According to Mubarak’s LinkedIn profile, she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fine Arts from the Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture in Karachi in 2018. Additionally, she co-founded MetaVisionaries, an e-learning platform registered in London, United Kingdom, where she serves as the creative director.

Mubarak’s inclusion in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list is a testament to the growing recognition of Pakistani artists on the global stage. Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and artistic talent have increasingly caught the attention of international audiences and platforms. A number of other Pakistani individuals have also been featured in Forbes for their exceptional contributions.

One such individual is Zara Naeem Dar, who gained widespread recognition for achieving the highest score globally in the Financial Reporting exam conducted by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in December 2020. Her remarkable accomplishment earned her a place on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list in the finance category.

Another notable Pakistani figure recognized by Forbes is Hira Batool Rizvi, who co-founded SheKab, a ride-sharing platform exclusively for women in Pakistan. SheKab aims to provide safe and reliable transportation options for women in a country where mobility is often challenging. Rizvi’s innovative venture earned her a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list in the social impact category.

These examples highlight the diverse range of talent emerging from Pakistan and making an impact across various fields. Pakistani individuals are not only excelling within their own country but also gaining global recognition for their exceptional achievements. The inclusion of Pakistani artists, entrepreneurs, and professionals in prestigious lists like Forbes 30 Under 30 serves as a source of inspiration for the younger generation and a testament to the country’s potential in various industries.

Another remarkable Pakistani figure who has been featured in Forbes is Sarah Ahmed, a social entrepreneur and advocate for women’s empowerment. Ahmed is the founder of BLISS, a non-profit organization that focuses on providing education and skill-building opportunities to underprivileged women in Pakistan.

Through BLISS, Ahmed has implemented numerous initiatives to uplift marginalized women, including vocational training programs, literacy campaigns, and workshops on financial literacy and entrepreneurship. Her dedication to empowering women and bridging the gender gap in education and employment has earned her recognition on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list in the social impact category.

Ahmed’s work with BLISS has not only transformed the lives of countless women but has also garnered international attention for its innovative approach to social change. Her inclusion in Forbes further highlights the significant strides being made by Pakistani individuals in creating a positive societal impact.

These inspiring stories of Ayesha Mubarak Ali, Zara Naeem Dar, Hira Batool Rizvi, and Sarah Ahmed demonstrate the immense talent and potential that exists within Pakistan. As these individuals continue to break barriers and achieve remarkable feats, they serve as role models for aspiring artists, entrepreneurs, and change-makers in the country. With continued support and recognition, Pakistani talent will undoubtedly continue to shine on a global scale, leaving an indelible mark on their respective fields and contributing to the nation’s progress.

As Pakistan continues to nurture and support its talented individuals, it is likely that more stories of Pakistani success and achievement will emerge, captivating global audiences and solidifying the country’s position as a hub of talent and innovation.

