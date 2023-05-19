Elon Musk Expands Twitter Video Uploads to 2-Hour Movies, Facing Challenges with Pirated Movies

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has made notable changes to the platform in an effort to monetize it. Initially aiming for a subscription-based model, Musk has now shifted his focus toward transforming Twitter into a comprehensive video platform. While Twitter has long been associated with short-form video content, Musk’s ownership has highlighted the importance of long-form content on the platform.

As part of the Twitter Blue subscription package, users now have the ability to write tweets up to 10,000 characters, a substantial increase from the previous 280-character limit. This expansion allows users to express themselves in more detail and encourages the creation of longer, more substantial content. Musk’s strategy revolves around catering to users who prefer extended written content, positioning Twitter as a platform suitable for more in-depth discussions and sharing of ideas.

Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2023

In addition to the character limit expansion, Twitter Blue subscribers can now upload videos up to two hours long. This represents a significant upgrade compared to the previous limit of two minutes and 20 seconds for non-subscribed users. Twitter Blue subscribers previously had a 60-minute limit for video uploads, meaning they can now share content of much greater duration.

The maximum video resolution allowed for uploads on Twitter is 1080p, ensuring that users can enjoy high-quality viewing experiences. However, there are file size restrictions, with uploads limited to a maximum of 8GB. While the increased video duration opens up possibilities for creators to share longer videos, it also raises concerns about the potential misuse of the feature.

Piracy has emerged as a prominent issue with the introduction of longer video uploads on Twitter. A Twitter Blue subscriber took advantage of the extended video duration by uploading the full-length film “Shrek the Third” openly in a reply to Elon Musk’s tweet. The tweet gained significant attention, garnering hundreds of thousands of impressions and tens of thousands of interactions. However, Twitter swiftly responded to a report by the copyright owner and disabled the video, although it remains unclear if anyone managed to view the entire movie before its removal.

This incident is not an isolated occurrence. In recent weeks, users had been uploading segments of the newly released “Super Mario Bros. Movie” on Twitter. Previously limited to one-hour maximum chunks, these uploads now have the potential to include an entire feature film within a single tweet. The ease with which pirated content can be shared raises concerns about copyright infringement and the protection of intellectual property rights on the platform.

While the extended video duration opens up possibilities for content creators, the lack of a comprehensive monetization program on Twitter presents a significant limitation. Platforms such as YouTube and Facebook offer revenue-sharing programs that enable creators to earn income from their content. However, despite Musk’s announcement of a monetization program for creators in February, no such program has materialized on Twitter to date. As a result, creators uploading long-form videos on Twitter are currently unable to benefit financially from their content, potentially limiting their incentive to produce and share such videos on the platform.

Apart from those seeking to pirate movies, the target audience for these two-hour video uploads remains uncertain. Unlike other platforms such as YouTube and Facebook, which offer monetization programs and revenue sharing for creators, Twitter does not currently provide such incentives. Although Musk announced the launch of a general monetization program for creators in February, it has yet to materialize. Consequently, Twitter users are unable to earn money from their long-form video content at present.

In conclusion, Elon Musk’s efforts to monetize Twitter have shifted towards transforming it into a comprehensive video platform. The introduction of two-hour video uploads for Twitter Blue subscribers represents a significant upgrade, enabling the sharing of longer content. However, the misuse of this feature for piracy, as seen with uploads of “Shrek the Third” and segments of the “Super Mario Bros. Movie,” raises concerns about copyright infringement. Additionally, the absence of a monetization program for creators hampers Twitter’s appeal compared to platforms that offer revenue-sharing programs.

Read More: