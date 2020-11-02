Bank Alfalah and Mastercard Launch Alfa Virtual Debit Card

Bank Alfalah has announced the launch of the Alfa Virtual Debit Card in collaboration with Mastercard in an endeavour to bring the bank closer to customers in the times of social distancing. The virtual card eliminates the need to visit a branch, present any physical documentation or in-person interaction to application as customer verification is performed digitally.

The launch of the new card is in line with the bank’s commitment to support citizens and communities by providing convenient solutions enabling them to continue banking remotely. With this launch, Bank Alfalah aims to drive inclusivity by broadening its reach to cater to a diverse customer base and improve the digital payments ecosystem across the country.

Offering a fully contactless and paperless experience, the Alfa Virtual Debit Card can be generated instantly and used online, without the need for a traditional activation process. Cardholders can activate and deactivate their cards as per their convenience and when they deem fit. They will also have the freedom to set their own daily and transaction limits and expiry date.

Powered by Mastercard, the Alfa Virtual Debit Card is accepted by thousands of e-merchants all over Pakistan and provides a hassle-free, secure online payment experience.

Commenting on the launch, Muhammad Yahya Khan, Group Head – Digital Banking, Bank Alfalah said: “The world is undergoing a transformation that is influencing all aspects of our daily lives. However, even as we continue to maintain social distancing, we are closer than ever. Digitally we are nearer to one another– from video calls with our loved ones to e-learning and working from home; we get to interact and remain close. Leveraging on our robust technology-related capabilities backed by Mastercard’s global expertise, we are excited to start serving our customers with a unique solution that is the Alfa Virtual Debit Card. It brings the bank to them wherever they are, right at their fingertips.”

Atyab Tahir, Pakistan Country Manager, Mastercard, added, “We are delighted to partner with Bank Alfalah to launch this exciting new product, which is tailored to meet the needs of local consumers. With more customers appreciating safer, faster and more secure payment options, Pakistan is steadily increasing its appetite for digital payments. The Alfa Virtual Debit Card is just another example of how Mastercard is helping customers to shop easily, securely and with a greater peace of mind, while opening up access to the digital economy for everyone.”

