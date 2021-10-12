Beaconhouse International College partners with Innovators Garage to empower students in entrepreneurship

The Beaconhouse International College (BIC) recently signed an agreement with the Innovators Garage aimed at fostering new ideas and encouraging students to embrace entrepreneurship as a post-academic career and plan their own start-up ventures that are committed to tackling real-world problems. The agreement was signed during a special ceremony attended by top management officials from both entities including Nassir Mahmud Kasuri, CEO of Beaconhouse International College, Imran Jattala, Co-Founder of Innovators Garage as well as other notable officials such as Rizwan Buttar, CIO of Zauq Group, and Raana Sarmad, Country General Manager of Beaconhouse International College.

Under this partnership, Beaconhouse International College and Innovators Garage will join forces to offer entrepreneurship training programs, panel discussion events, and training workshops that aim to create direct engagement between students and industrial experts with the purpose of encouraging the transfer of knowledge and professional learning. These activities will be hosted at BIC campuses in Lahore, Islamabad, and Faisalabad.

While speaking at the occasion, Nassir Mahmud Kasuri, CEO of Beaconhouse International College said, “We feel we have a pivotal role towards strengthening Pakistan’s fast-evolving entrepreneurial ecosystem so our economic growth can leverage the opportunities offered by the fast-emerging technology sector. This collaboration will go a long way in nurturing Pakistani youth to become agents of economic change and prosperity through learning and knowledge.”

He further said, “This partnership will empower students with in-demand industry skills that will favorably increase their chances of achieving commercial success once they launch their respective ventures.” Innovators Garage, which acts as a bridge between Silicon and Indus Valley, will also benefit these students by connecting their ventures with international investment funds to secure capital financing.

Beaconhouse International College provides transnational education degrees and qualifications from world-renowned universities and bodies in the fields of engineering, laws, business, international relations, social sciences, and fashion.