Bise Faisalabad Announces Matric 2025 Toppers Across All Groups

FAISALABAD: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has officially revealed the names of the position holders for the Secondary School Certificate (Matric) First Annual Examination 2025, ahead of its complete results announcement.

A special award ceremony to honor the top-performing students will take place on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 10:00 AM at the Divisional Public School Auditorium, near Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. Parents, teachers, school officials, and district dignitaries have been invited to recognize and celebrate the outstanding academic achievements.

Overall Top 3 Position Holders – Matric 2025

Science Group (Boys) Toppers

Science Group (Girls) Toppers

General Group (Boys) Toppers

General Group (Girls) Toppers

According to Dr. Muhammad Jafar Ali, Controller of Examinations, this year’s examination process emphasized fairness and security. For the first time, QR codes were printed on roll number slips to enhance transparency and prevent impersonation and paper leaks.

More than 11,000 staff members were deployed to conduct the exams smoothly across all centers in Faisalabad and nearby districts.

BISE Faisalabad officials extended their heartfelt congratulations to all position holders and expressed confidence in their future success. The detailed results will be available on www.bisefsd.edu.pk following the award ceremony