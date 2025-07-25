By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
How To Check Bise Lahore Class 10th Result 2025

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has started the 2025 Matric exam rechecking process for students who wish to get their answer sheets reviewed. The rechecking application portal is open until August 8, and candidates can submit their requests online from home.

Each paper rechecking will cost Rs1,200, but if any marking mistake is discovered during the process, the fee will be refunded in full. This initiative aims to ensure transparency and give students a fair chance to address any discrepancies in their results.

The announcement follows the release of the Class 10 (SSC Part-II) 2025 annual results by all nine Punjab boards, including Lahore. The exams were held in March 2025, and the results were published on July 24.

How to check BISE Lahore 2025 Matric Exam Result

Students can check their results in two ways:

  1. Online: Visit the Lahore board official website → Go to the “Results” section → select Class 10th → enter your roll number and submit
  2. SMS: Send your roll number to 800291 via mobile text
  3. Helpline: Contact BISE Lahore at +92‑42‑99200192‑197 for any inquiries

Students from other Punjab boards—such as Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, and Rawalpindi—can access their results through the respective board websites with their links available here.

The 2025 Matric exam rechecking window provides an opportunity for students to ensure their scores reflect their actual performance. Those who feel their marks may be inaccurate are encouraged to apply for rechecking before the deadline.

Looking for the list of Lahore Board 2025 matric toppers? Check out the full list of Lahore board position holders and their scores in our detailed story here.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

