Breaking: Minister for IT has just made the first 5G call in Pakistan at Zong’s event

In a landmark achievement, Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haq has just made the country’s first 5G call at an event hosted by Zong. The status of 5G in Pakistan was surrounded by mere rumours and this development now assures that progress is being made to implement 5G in Pakistan as soon as possible.

Given below is the tweet by Ministry of IT and Telecom:

Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque making the very first #5g call in Pakistan at the Zong event today. More updates comming soon.#zong4g #DigitalTransformation @Zongers pic.twitter.com/IeveJZosZd — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) November 4, 2020

The event is indeed a big one for the Telecom industry in Pakistan as we move towards improving connectivity by bringing in new technologies. PTA also made a regulatory framework on IoT and 5G recently. The aim of this working group is primarily to foresee the IoT future developments in Pakistan and to evaluate and recommend the possible regulatory options.

While commercial 5G deployment still has many years to go, this first step ensures that telcos are working to deploy new technologies for Digital Transformation in Pakistan. Right now many less phones also have 5G capabilities which means that when this new tech is deployed, a lot of people will have to change their handsets as well.

Here is a video highlighting the difference between 4G and 5G plus an article on what to expect from it!

We will share more updates from the event as we receive them. Stay tuned!

