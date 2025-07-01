By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Cambridge Exam Resit Announced After Paper Leak

Cambridge International Education (CIE) has announced a free Cambridge exam resit for students impacted by the recent leak of three exam papers. The initiative is designed to support candidates worried about their results due to the security breach.

The no-cost Cambridge exam resit will be available to students who took AS & A Level Mathematics Paper 12, AS & A Level Mathematics Paper 42, and AS & A Level Computer Science Paper 22 in the June exam session. While the results for these papers will still be released as planned, students who wish to improve their grades or who have concerns linked to the compromised papers can choose to retake them at no charge.

CIE has already provided detailed information about this option to students and their families through their respective schools. The exam board also confirmed that further guidance will follow once the June results are out.

Students seeking clarification on how to register or whether they qualify for the resit are encouraged to contact their schools directly.

This step by Cambridge is widely seen as an effort to protect students’ academic interests and maintain the integrity of their qualifications after the paper leak incident. It ensures that students aren’t unfairly disadvantaged by circumstances beyond their control.

