Careem Allies Aahung to Champion Gender Sensitization, Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives

To further promote gender diversity and inclusion(D&I) at the workplace, Careem partnered with Aahung, a rights-based, non-profit organization to develop masters trainers by building their capacity to champion the cause, disseminate information and being the catalyst of changing mindsets in the society at large.

The rigorous four(4) days capacity building training aimed at highlighting diversity in values as individuals along with benefits of inclusion which leads to a more tolerant ecosystem.

Aahung created an extensive training module for Careem colleagues as well as Captains with content that takes its course around changing gender roles as Pakistani society is progressing with a diversified workforce. To make this an on-going effort, these master trainers will now further conduct training with the rest of the team as well as the Captains to ensure everyone on the Careem spectrum is well versed with Gender Sensitization, D&I.

Careem prides itself on being the catalyst of change in Pakistan, especially from the perspective of safe, accessible and affordable mobility for its female customers, whereas 4 years ago before it came to Pakistan, there were no modes available. Not only this, today Careem registers many females as Captains to drive on its platform and make a living. It is further working with Women on Wheels to provide an opportunity for women to claim public spaces by learning how to ride bikes for free and also earn by registering on the Careem platform.

On partnering with Aahung, Zeeshan Hasib Baig, Country General Manager of Careem said “Careem takes pride in talking about progressive causes, with our service are changing mind-sets everyday out on the road, we will continue to be bold and take measures to further improve and simplify the lives of our Captains and customers”.

Collaborating with Careem Sheena Hadi, Executive DirectorAahung commented, ‘It is very significant and progressive for a corporate service provider like Careem, to play their part in addressing the rampant gender-based discrimination which is internalized in our society at large. By arranging this training, Careem has become an exemplary model for similar organizations to take prudent steps in addressing this issue.’

