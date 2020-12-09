Careem and Legal Aid Society partners to spread UN Women’s charter during 16 Days of Activism

Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has partnered with Legal Aid Society, a not for profit non-governmental organization working to provide justice to vulnerable and disempowered citizens. With this partnership, Careem Captains will also be able to avail free of cost telephonic legal advice for their everyday affairs.

In addition to this, during United Nations Women’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence from 25 November – 10 December, Careem will be working closely with the Legal Aid Society to promote the messaging across various channels including its social media assets as well as its opportunity centres.

Commenting on the development, Zeeshan Hasib Baig, Chief Executive Officer, and Country General Manager, Careem Pakistan stated: “It goes without saying that Captains are a crucial part of the Careem family. Since the inception of Careem, we have come up with initiatives aimed at improving their quality of life. I am certain that this partnership will aid in assisting our Captains in their legal affairs and help in empowering them to navigate our legal system.”

He further added: “It brings us the utmost pleasure to work with stakeholders such as Legal Aid Society and assist them to promote their message which has a massive impact on the betterment of the society at large.“

Justice Arif Hasan Khilji, Chief Legal Advisor, Legal Aid Society said, “Increasing access to justice for the common man has been a crucial goal for the Legal Aid Society. This has led to the establishment of the Sindh Legal Advisory Call Centre (SLACC), which is a toll-free helpline (0800-70806), to increase legal awareness and information, particularly for the underprivileged and marginalized segments of society. Since 2018, the SLACC has been functioning with the support of the Sindh Government and we are always looking for opportunities to collaborate with organizations who can help us realize our goal of bridging the gap between the citizen and the law. Thus, we are hopeful that by partnering with an organization such as Careem, with an extended outreach across Pakistan, we can reach the unreachable, paving the way for their Legal Empowerment.”

Careem has always been at the forefront of coming up with initiatives designed at improving the quality of lives for Captains. Careem which recently became a Super App has more than 500,000 Captains registered on its platform so far. Transforming into a Super App; Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from the mobility of people to adding mobility of things as well as mobility of money including food, daily essential deliveries, peer to peer credit transfer, and mobile top-ups.

