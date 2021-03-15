Careem Launches ‘Breakfast’ on Super App with Colleagues Becoming Food Delivery Captains on Bicycles

To launch breakfast on the Careem Super App and better understand the challenges of the customers and Captains, Careem colleagues including leadership in Karachi took their bicycles out for a spin to ride around the city as ‘Food Delivery Captain’. This initiative is also in line with creating awareness for a healthy lifestyle.

The activity was conducted in partnership with IHOP, with a flat 50% discount on Belgian waffles and Mocha Latte for all Careem customers. This gave Careem colleagues the opportunity to ride around the city and complete food delivery orders as Captains as well as to interact directly with the customers and restaurants and take their feedback on the service. They also took pictures to share the experience on social media.

Zeeshan Hasib Baig, CEO & Country General Manager, Careem Pakistan, was delighted with the response and said, “Becoming ‘Captain for a Day’ is the best colleague engagement activity we have every year, where our staff volunteers to enhance commitment and better connect with customers, and captains. This time we wanted to give it a healthy spin by doing it on bicycles, truly embedding our value; ‘Being of Service’”.

Careem hopes to make the service better for its captains and customers as they look forward to serving them in the future with many more opportunities.